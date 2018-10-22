Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Breaks Amazing NFL Record vs. Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs 23-year-old phenom Patrick Mahomes has done special things throughout the 2018 NFL season. And in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals on a national stage, he took the impressive start to his career to another level. This time, he broke an NFL record which seemed like it may never be touched.

With this being game No. 8 of Mahomes’ career, his three first-half touchdowns gave him 21 total over his eight starts. But when he connected on his fourth of the game during the final quarter Sunday night, it surpassed a record previously held by NFL Hall-of-Famer Kurt Warner.

With his 4th quarter TD pass to Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes passed Kurt Warner for the most TD passes in any player's first 8 games (22 pass TD). pic.twitter.com/ERuRi9SeDJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 22, 2018

Mahomes has now thrown 22 touchdowns over the first eight games of his career, surpassing Warner’s 21. The record spans back to his start at the end of the 2017 season, and below you can see the play which gave Mahomes the impressive NFL record.

Patrick Mahomes’ Incredible 2018 Pace

The Chiefs quarterback is now on pace for over 50 touchdown passes this season at the time this is being written. This is under the assumption that Mahomes doesn’t throw another touchdown in this game, which certainly isn’t out of the question.

Even going beyond the stats, the Chiefs second-year quarterback looks primed for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award. Obviously, a lot can change throughout the remainder of the season, but his red-hot start to the year hasn’t cooled off in the slightest. And at this point, it’s looking like there’s no reason to believe it will.

