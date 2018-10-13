Michigan St vs Penn State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 8 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (4-1) lost a devastating home game to Ohio State two weeks ago. They have had ample time to recover, and it’s time to see what head coach James Franklin and the rest of his team is made of when they host Mark Dantonio and the Michigan State Spartans (3-2) in Happy Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Through five games, Penn State is averaging 510 yards per game, which is ranked 13th in the nation. Despite being known for Trace McSorley, the Nittany Lions have done most of their damage on the ground this season. After losing Saquon Barkley to the pros, Penn State ranks 12th in the country with 261.2 rushing yards per game.

The Spartans and the No. 1 rush defense in the country provide the Nittany Lions arguably their toughest test this season. Ohio State had the Heisman Trophy contender Dwayne Haskins and head coach in Urban Meyer to play cool in a comeback victory. This game will be more of a defensive battle.

Michigan State is coming off just as tough of a loss. After an early-season road loss against Herm Edwards and Arizona State, the Spartans fell to Northwestern 29-19 last week. The Spartans have played five close contests, and Dantonio recognizes what they could be.

“I feel like we should be 5-0. My message to our players is: Play like it. Play like we’re 5-0. Keep the same mindset as we go forward.”

Unfortunately, Michigan State is not 5-0. In fact, their best win is Indiana. Although the Hoosiers are no slouch, it is hard to buy the mantra the Spartans should be better.