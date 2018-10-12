Ryan Tannehill Fantasy: His Status for Sunday’s Game Is Questionable

A shoulder injury has been nagging Miami Dolphins quarterback, Ryan Tannehill as of late. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the veteran quarterback has had a regular workload all week leading up to Friday’s practice where he was limited. The severity of his should injury is unknown, but now Tannehill’s game status is questionable for Sunday against the stout Chicago Bears defense.

Tannehill had a hot start to the season for the first few weeks but has cooled down as of late. Over the last two weeks, Tannehill finished with one touchdown, and three interceptions. Both games he also passed under 200 yards. For the first three weeks of the season, Tannehill was shaping up to be a fantasy sleeper, and now he’s becoming an afterthought as the Dolphins are coming back down to earth after a two-game losing streak on the road.

Our best guess would be to assume that Tannehill will probably play this week despite not being one-hundred percent. During Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, he was practicing in full. His limitations on Friday were perhaps caused by the team playing it safe and making him take it easy. After all, this week’s game against the Bears is shaping up to be a tough one.

Is Tannehill a Good Play?

If Tannehill is healthy, he is still one of the riskier plays at quarterback this week. The Bears have done excellent on the defensive side of the ball. According to ESPN, the Bears D/ST is ranked 4th in the NFL. And looking at their pass rush on film, it’s not going to be a comfortable day for Tannehill. Seeing how he’s been playing as of late, he will more than likely be prone to a mistake or two, hurting his fantasy value for the week.

If Tannehill doesn’t play, then the Dolphins will roll with Brock Osweiler. It’s probably easy to tell that Osweiler is nowhere near a safe play for fantasy against the Bears defense. Even if Tannehill does get the green light to start this week, it will probably be a better choice to keep him on the bench. With the way the Dolphins offense has been struggling, this is not the week to assume that they will get back to how they were playing earlier on.