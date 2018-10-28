How to Watch Seahawks vs Lions Online Without Cable

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field. Seattle will look to improve upon their 3-3 start to the season, while Detroit will aim to do likewise with a similar .500 record.

The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox in select areas (coverage map here). If the game is on in your market and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (live in 17 NFL markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If the Game is Out of Your Market

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

Several Detroit players are looking forward to playing the Seahawks, as they played for the Seattle squad in the past. “My five years in Seattle were some of the best of my life, and you guys were a big part of that,” said tight end Luke Willson. “I appreciate the working relationship we had together and your role in covering our team. I can’t even imagine how much you all miss me.”

The same goes for cornerback DeShawn Shead and wide receiver Golden Tate, both of whom started with Seattle. “They were extremely patient with me,” Tate told MLive. “They didn’t rush me into any situations, which, looking back at it, being rushed can kind of ruin your career sometimes.” He currently leads the Lions with 37 catches for 467 yards, and is tied for the team lead with three touchdown receptions.

“I’m sure once I see Pete and (GM John) Schneider and the special teams coach and the equipment guys and the trainers, it’ll bring back some memories,” Tate added. “But I’m just trying to go into this game focused, and try to win this game. This is a big-time game for us.”

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said that he’s just as impressed by Tate as ever. “Just more of the same (from him),” he explained. “The style that he has always brought. The run after the catch, the big-play ability, exciting player that he’s always been. I’ve always loved Golden as a player, and he looks just as good as ever.”

Carroll also poke on the difficulty that the Lions will pose. “Those three guys were really fantastic guys in this program and they’re significant characters and personalities and contributors,” he said in a separate interview. “Those guys, it feels like they’re always kind of our guys because they started with us and grew up with us. It’ll be fun to play against them. We’re going to get after them hopefully and make it hard on them, just like they’ll do to us. It should be real competitive and fun and all that, but if we get a chance, we’ll visit with them, sure.”