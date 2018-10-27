Washington St vs Stanford Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Head coach Mike Leach and the No. 14 ranked Washington State Cougars (6-1) made a statement to the rest of the Pac 12 when they shut down a potential future first-round NFL draft pick, quarterback Justin Herbert, and the Oregon Ducks in a 34-20 win last week.

The Cougars look to ride that momentum south when they take on Brian Shaw and the No. 24 Stanford Cardinal (5-2) on Saturday night.

Preview

Leach is prepared as the Cougars face their second straight ranked team.

“Everybody we have left (on the schedule) is a really tough team. Most of them have been ranked at some point, for what that’s worth. Yeah, they’re all good and they can all come up and get you. And they’re all going to try.”

Washington State boasts the second leading passer in Gardner Minshew. Through seven games, Minshew has 2,745 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. His passing yards are second only to Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, who has 2,801.

In recent years, Shaw’s teams have been notorious for being stingy on defense. More importantly, stout against the run with terrific play up front. The Cardinal will likely be able to handle the pass, but can they keep the Cougars off the field entirely?

Stanford hasn’t gotten that play up front this season, on either side of the ball for that matter, allowing 152.9 rushing yards per game, 61st in the nation. After a Heisman Trophy-worthy campaign last season, running back Bryce Love (348 yards, three touchdowns) has been hurt and a disappointment this season, as Stanford is fourth-from-last in FBS in rushing offense.