Texas A&M vs Miss State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In a matchup of first-year head coaches and SEC West teams, Jimbo Fisher and the No. 16 ranked Texas A&M Aggies (5-2) travel to Starkville, Miss to take on Joe Moorehead and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3) at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday night.

Preview

The Aggies enter Saturday winners of three consecutive games, including a 20-14 overtime victory at home against No. 12 Kentucky on October 6. Fisher’s group had their bye last week, as they prepare to play their second straight road game.

Texas A&M will have to contain Mississippi State dual-threat quarterback Nick Fitzgerald and the Bulldogs offense. The Aggies boast the nation’s 2nd best rushing defense, allowing just 78.4 yards per game on the ground. Fitzgerald — 768 passing yards, four touchdowns, seven interceptions; 644 rushing yards (5.3 YPC), seven touchdowns — leads the Bulldogs offense in rushing yards.

The senior has struggled for the better part of this season, though. The last touchdown Fitzgerald threw came on September 15 in a one-sided beating of Louisiana. Since, he has thrown six interceptions and yet to complete more than 53% of his passes in any game. Moorehead understands his struggles.

“His struggles in the passing game are apparent, and it doesn’t just go for him. We have discussed in the offensive staff room giving (Thompson) the opportunity to start a drive as a change of pace, but also to take some of the physical wear and tear off of Nick.

Presumably, Moorehead will have a short leash for Fitzgerald:

Nick Fitzgerald on how he can correct his issues, MSU playing Keytaon Thompson https://t.co/vnnuDtkylx — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 25, 2018

The Aggies have, as of now, only one ranked team remaining on their schedule. Texas A&M hosts No. 4 LSU at College station on November 24 to conclude the regular season.