Texas A&M vs South Carolina Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Texas A&M Aggies (4-2) are back inside the AP Poll as the No. 22 ranked team in the nation. Head coach Jimbo Fisher leads his team east to take on Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2) in an SEC matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

The Aggies have gotten better quarterback play from sophomore Kellen Mond in recent weeks.

Mond helped the Aggies knock Kentucky from the ranks of the unbeaten last week in a thrilling 20-14 overtime victory. He finished 18-for-29 with 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception; it was teammate Trayveon Williams – 24 carries, 138 yards, TD; six receptions, 72 yards – who ran for 10 yards and the winning score after the Wildcats kicker Miles Butler missed a 43-yard field goal to begin the extra session. The Aggies (390 total yards) outgained the Wildcats by almost 220 yards.

The familiarity between Fisher and Muschamp dates back to 2003. They were both coordinators under Nick Saban on an LSU team that won the national championship, and we’re fairly close.

“Will was one of the brightest guys I’ve ever been around. We won a national championship together as coordinators, and we’re friends. People know we used to own a house, a beach house, together. It was a lot of things. He’s always been a great friend, a great guy.”

Texas A&M’s two losses are two top 5 powerhouses Alabama and Clemson.

South Carolina is expected to have junior quarterback Jake Bentley back under center. Bentley, 2-2 this season, completing 63.6% of his passes for 928 passing yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions, missed last week’s 37-35 win against Missouri.