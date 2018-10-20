Tim Tebow Disagrees with Nick Bosa’s Decision to Leave OSU Early

Ohio State Buckeyes’ star pass rusher Nick Bosa made headlines this week for doing something that not many college athletes do. Instead of attempting to get healthy to return back to the Buckeyes to make a College Football Playoff run, Bosa will shift his focus onto training for the NFL for the 2019 NFL Draft.

While it hasn’t come as a shock, since the Bosa’s have done things differently in the past, a lot of people have mixed emotions towards the idea. Obviously, Ohio State fans are not all too thrilled about his decision for obvious reasons. But many television personalities and analysts have supported Bosa’s decision to prematurely wrap up his college career.

It makes sense. As Bosa was already dealing with a significant injury, he wants to do everything that he can to avoid taking a hit to his draft stock. As of right now, Bosa is easily a top-five pick for 2019. Some would go as far to say he is a No. 1 overall pick. Knowing all of that, Bosa and his family had a sit-down discussion and figured it’s for the best that he just focuses on getting healthy and playing football at the next level as there is nothing more for him to prove.

From a personal standpoint, his decision makes sense. But from a teammate standpoint, it looks kind of selfish. As Ohio State is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation, they are clearly the number one contender for the reigning National Champions, the Alabama Crimson Tide. So, a well-known former National Champion named Tim Tebow has decided to dish in his two cents on the situation, and you can already probably guess that Tebow is against the idea of Bosa skipping out on the rest of the Buckeyes season to focus on the NFL.

Tim Tebow’s Two Cents

Tebow, who is a former National Champion himself, has always been a team-first guy. Although he was a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, he wasn’t exactly looked at as a lock for a top-five pick during his draft year. We all know how dedicated Tebow was to his team, so it’s far from surprising that he feels this way about the OSU star leaving early.

Regardless, it looks like Ohio State is going to be okay without the pass rusher. Sure, his contributions would be major later on during the season, but this is a team game. It’s clear that Ohio State is good enough to compete at NCAA’s highest level. Bosa’s teammates might miss him, but not as much as the Gators would Tebow back in his playing days.