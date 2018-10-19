Cavaliers vs Timberwolves Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue their 2018-19 NBA season on the road Friday night, as they travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves.

Preview

It will be an eventful night as the Cavs’ new franchise leader, Kevin Love, will return to his old stomping grounds in Minnesota.

Friday’s game will Love the opportunity to show the T’Wolves what kind of player he can be with much more veteran experience under his belt. As the Timberwolves were happy to have Love in Minnesota for as long as they did, it was time for them to turn the page, as he didn’t pan out to be that veteran leader that they expected.

Both teams will head into Friday nights matchup with a loss on their record, as they both fell to their respective opponents to open up the season. Although the Cavaliers didn’t put up as big as a fight, they have a more favorable opponent while playing the Wolves.

For now, the Wolves are rolling with their disgruntled superstar, Jimmy Butler. As the star forward remains on board, he is willing to play friendly with his teammates as long he is able to ball out the way that he knows he can. Since he wasn’t around for the entirety of the preseason, the Timberwolves are keeping Butler on a bit of a minutes restriction. Seeing as though they struggled to squeak out a win, we’re not sure how long this ‘minutes restriction’ will last.

The Wolves had some substantial contributions from guys like Butler, Andrew Wiggins, and Jeff Teague on Wednesday, but their superstar center Karl Anthony-Towns had a visibly slow start to the season. It’s unclear as to whether his attitude towards Butler was the cause of his eight-point night or not, but the Wolves are going to need a lot more out of KAT in order to compete on Friday.

As for the Cavs, they don’t look as deflated as everybody thought without LeBron in the mix. Kevin Love is undoubtedly going to be a handful for defenses, and their off-the-bench performances by Jordan Clarkson can go a long way this season.

Considering that the Raptors will most likely be a top-three team in the East, it was expected that the Cavs would struggle to pull that one off on Wednesday. But they have a shot at redemption this Friday, as the Cavs can put all of their stellar offensive contributions to work against the T’Wolves on Friday.