TJ Yeldon Fantasy: Jaguars’ RB Is Ready to Go for Week 7

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been struggling over the last couple of weeks. As their quarterbacking situation with Blake Bortles gets uglier by the week, their franchise running back, Leonard Fournette can’t seem to get healthy enough to get back out on the field. And to make matters worse, their always reliable backup TJ Yeldon continues to fight back at injuries as well, hence the emergency signing of Jamaal Charles last week.

Don’t worry though, fantasy owners. TJ Yeldon is going to be just fine this week. As the running back returned to practice on Thursday, he has officially been taken off the injury report as of Friday afternoon. His ankle/foot injury will no longer hold him back as the running back intends on playing this week against the Houston Texans.

Is Yeldon a Good Play for Week Seven?

Yeldon has seen a decreased amount of carries over the last two weeks, as he has only logged 18 carries for 94 yards. It was clear that his nagging ankle injury might’ve had something to do with that. Despite not having a significant workload, Yeldon was averaging an impressive 5.2 yards-per-carry. This week, as he is no longer questionable, we should see an increase in Yeldon’s workload as the Jaguars offense continues to struggle.

The Jaguars will face the Texans, who have a decent run defense. But it shouldn’t affect Yeldon’s usage at all. He will be a solid RB2 for at least this week, as Fournette continues to miss time. As for Jamaal Charles, it’s doubtful that he cuts into any of Yeldon’s workload this Sunday. He is strictly there to be as an emergency option for Yeldon as he continues to fight his injuries and that’s it. As a substitute for Fournette, Yeldon is a solid play. For DFS purposes, he could come as a very valuable play.