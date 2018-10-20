How to Watch UConn vs South Florida Online Without Cable

The Connecticut Huskies will take on the South Florida Bulls on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Connecticut will aim to improve on their 1-5 record, while South Florida looks to notch their second consecutive 7-0 start to the season.

Preview

UConn quarterback David Pindell will be leading the charge to turn their season around, as he’s completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 1,122 yards, as well as nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He also lead the team in rushing with 467 yards and five TDs. “The bye week definitely helped a lot of our players rest and recover and get treatment and get off of their feet and come back healthy with a fresh week of practice going into the USF game,” Pindell said.

UConn offensive coordinator John Dunn told the Courant that the team will be looking for a way to move the ball throughout the game. “We’re not doing anything differently the rest of the game,” he explained. “The key is us having the mental discipline to be able to do it over and over and over again. We know what to do, we know how to do it, but you’ve got to have the mental discipline to do it all the time. Not some of the time, not when you feel like it, not only on play 1-through-10 but also on play 50, 60.”

Dunn went on to discuss the difficulty of maintaining focus despite the team’s rough start. “The frustrating part — and I know this isn’t always obvious to the viewer — is that we come in [for film study] on Sunday and what happens is, this one guy made a mistake and the result was a 1-yard gain instead of 8,” he said. “And on the next play it’s another guy. And it’s something really minute. It’s not really egregious stuff like you didn’t block a guy. But you might not have blocked him on the right shoulder.”

Conversely, South Florida head coach Charlie Strong is confident that the team can continue their successful streak. “They’ve gained confidence because of the way they’ve had to play, the way they’ve had to fight back in a lot of games,” he told the News Tribune. “A lot of times when you get in close games, guys tighten up. It’s like these guys get loose and then they start playing.”

Strong also have confidence his his star running back Jordan Cronkite. Cronkite is second in the AAC and third in the nation in rushing at 151.4 yards per game. “He’s a complete back,” the coach said. “He can power run it, he can run away from you. He can do all the things that you want out of a running back.”