Thunder vs. Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors have built an interesting rivalry in recent years. This is largely due to one superstar vs. superstar matchup, and the two teams will square off again on the NBA’s opening night.

Preview

Unfortunately for NBA fans who were pining to see Russell Westbrook square off with Kevin Durant in one of the league’s best rivalries, that won’t happen on opening night. Westbrook will miss the game as he continues to rehab from arthroscopic knee surgery.

Even without Westbrook, the matchup between the Thunder and Warriors should be a fun one with plenty of points scored. These two teams squared off four times last season and it was an interesting split series. The Thunder won the first two games of the season by a combined 37 points, but then dropped the final two by 36 points.

As Land of Basketball shows, the all-time series favors the Thunder 137-110, even factoring in that the Warriors won seven-straight from February of 2016 through the end of the 2017 season.

The Warriors have become one of the most dominant franchises in the NBA over recent years, winning three of the last four NBA championships and falling just shy in the fourth year. Golden State also set an NBA record for regular-season wins over that stretch, posting a 73-9 record during the 2015-16 season behind the strong play of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and a few others.

Golden State’s big three proceeded to add Durant to the mix in free agency after that, taking him from this same Thunder team. But Oklahoma City has bounced back from the loss of the former MVP nicely, winning at least 47 games in each of the past two seasons and rallying behind Westbrook.

The 29-year-old point guard has averaged a triple-double in both of the previous two years, and the addition of Paul George has helped the team on both ends of the floor. Although Westbrook will miss Tuesday’s game, George has stepped up admirably in his absence. In two games last year without his fellow All-Star, George averaged 31 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game, per StatMuse.

A few other key names to watch on both sides include Thunder center Steven Adams, who’s improved in each season as a pro, and newly-acquired guard Dennis Schroder. The former Atlanta Hawks playmaker landed with Oklahoma City as part of the trade which sent Carmelo Anthony out of town.