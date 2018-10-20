Oregon vs Washington State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

With College Gameday in Pullman for the first time, No. 25 Washington State welcomes No. 12 Oregon for a matchup with massive Pac-12 North implications.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Preview

At the top of the Pac-12 North, Stanford, Washington, Oregon and Washington State all have one loss inside the conference. Stanford beat Oregon in overtime, and Oregon beat Washington in overtime. Washington still has to play Stanford (home) and WSU (away), while the Cougs have Oregon (home), Stanford (away) and UW (home) all left on the docket.

It’s a bit of a mess, but Saturday’s matchup in the Palouse should help clear things up.

If Oregon can complete the sweep of its northern neighbors after taking down the Huskies at Autzen last week, they’ll be in very good position. They’ll still be tied with Stanford while holding a loss to the Cardinal, but Stanford hasn’t look convincing at all during the last month, and they have the Cougars and Huskies in back-to-back weeks coming up, while the Ducks’ will likely be favored in all their remaining games.

Should Washington State ride the unbelievable energy that has been flowing through town as a result of GameDay finally coming their way, it will mean they control their own fate. Winning out books them a spot in the Pac-12 championship, but that still involves a trip to Stanford and a home game against a rival Washington team that has destroyed them during the Chris Petersen era. Still, no matter’s to come, a win over a Top-15 Oregon squad in front of a national audience would be massive for Wazzu.

In terms of the actual on-field product, you can expect a lot of points.

The Cougars, who average a nation-best 391.6 passing yards per game, are 13th in the country in points per game (38.4) and 21st in yards per play (6.4). The Ducks, who lean on the run more despite having a potential first-round pick at QB in Justin Herbert, are 11th in the nation in points per game (39.2) and 30th in yards per play (6.0).

The over/under is set at 68–and even that feels low.

An electric atmosphere, a Top-5 matchup, high Pac-12 stakes and lots of offense. This one’s going to be good.