Watch: Lebron James’ Vicious Dunk Against The Denver Nuggets

Lebron James is looking to restore the winning culture the Los Angeles Lakers and their fans have become accustomed to as 16x NBA Champions. In their first game, that took place last Sunday evening against the Denver Nuggets, the new look Lakers lacked structure and the new additions to the team seemed unclear about their roles as they lost, 124-107.

Now, the new-aged Showtime Lakers are looking to play as a unified front in their second preseason back-to-back game against the Nuggets and Lebron started things off with a bang with this electrifying fast break slam dunk.

Lebron Leads The Lakers Through Two Quarters

Lebron James currently leads the Lakers in points with 13 on 5/6 shooting with three assists at the halfway mark. The Los Angeles Lakers currently lead the Denver Nuggets, 59-48 at halftime.

