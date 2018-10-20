Wisconsin Football: The Weather Changes Quickly on Saturday

The weather was looking great on Saturday in Wisconsin for a solid matchup between the Badgers and Illinois. But when it comes to Wisconsin weather, you have to expect the unexpected. Fall might’ve just begun, but winter has arrived shockingly early out of nowhere on Saturday during the Big Ten matchup at Camp Randall Stadium.

The game started out with clear skies, and quickly turned into what you could call a ‘flash blizzard.’ Over bettors are surely nervous now as they have to watch Mother Nature practically throw a fit in Wisconsin. As the Badgers currently have a two-possession lead over the Fighting Illini, anything can happen as the weather has made the game quite neutral.

Views of the Madness

Twitter Reacts

Trying to watch Illinois – Wisconsin like pic.twitter.com/KVRqfRwSQ6 — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 20, 2018

It’s What It Seems Like…

lmao, at least Wisconsin-Illinois is a backyard football game in February — Scary Harry Anbender (@AceAnbender) October 20, 2018

A Classic Game of Slip N’ Slide Football

Wisconsin-Illinois is so fun. Gotta love the slippery football in a snow game. pic.twitter.com/2KQpyxz1E6 — Max Olson (@max_olson) October 20, 2018

Going to Be a Long Day for Punters