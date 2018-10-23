Xander Bogaerts Girlfriend: Is the Red Sox Shortstop Dating Anyone?

Xander Bogaerts lives an extremely private life when he’s not on the baseball field. The shortstop for the Boston Red Sox is heading to the 2018 World Series, where he will be front and center (well, a tad back and a bit to the left) on baseball’s biggest stage. Of course, that means that all eyes will be on Bogaerts, who is nothing short of a fixture on this Red Sox team.

Unsurprisingly, not much is known about Bogaerts’ personal life. As far as the public knows, Bogaerts is unattached. The popular online celebrity dating website Who’s Dated Who concurs with this assessment and lists the MLB star as “single.”

Here’s what you need to know:

He Was Previously Linked to a Woman Named Janelly Martinez

The 26-year-old was previously linked to a woman named Janelly Martinez, but very little is known about her or about their rumored relationship.

“Not much is known about Janelly Martinez (and frankly, we had to search high and low to come down with a name). We know that she traveled to Aruba with him as he was welcomed home a hero and a World Series champion last November. She was also in Boston with the rest of his family when Xander received his World Series ring in April,” Player Wives reported back in 2015.

He Once Tweeted a Picture of a Scantily Clad Woman

Back in 2014, Bogaerts came under fire when he “accidentally” posted a photo of a scantily clad woman. The shortstop was quick to delete not just the photo, but his whole Twitter account.

“It definitely wasn’t my intention. Once I found out it was on Twitter, I went immediately and deleted it and locked my Twitter account. One thing’s for sure, I don’t want it to be a distraction on the team or for me. Hopefully, my focus can just stay on baseball. The thing is, I don’t even tweet at all. I think my last tweet was probably last year. For me to do a tweet like that was something very unexpected, definitely. I mean, no one’s perfect. Be a man and just face the situation. I didn’t even know it was on there,” Bogaerts told MassLive at the time.

The woman in the photo was never identified.