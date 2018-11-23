A.J. Green Fantasy: Bengals’ WR Has a Chance to Play Week 12

The Cincinnati Bengals sure do miss their number one target, A.J. Green. Things could’ve been a lot worse for Green as the Bengals feared that his toe injury might’ve required surgery a few weeks back. Fortunately, Green’s test results came back negative. He would only be forced to miss some time, rather than the rest of the season.

It’s clear that without Green, the Bengals took a hit on offense. Although they were starting to regress a bit even with Green on board, but without Andy Dalton’s number one target, he just hasn’t been as productive. There aren’t too many wideouts in the game which completely change the value of players around them for the better. But A.J. Green is definitely one of them.

For fantasy football owners who own guys like Dalton, Tyler Boyd, and even Joe Mixon benefit from having a target like Green on the field. Although Tyler Boyd immediately became the number one target with Green out, it still made it tough for him to produce since the defense locked all of their focus in on Boyd. But with Green’s potential return this week, this could be great news for fantasy owners out there who have stock in the Bengals offense.

Green Could Play Week 12?

Marv says AJ could practice tomorrow and play Sunday — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) November 23, 2018

Don’t bank on A.J. Green playing during Week 12 just yet. But don’t rule him out either. The Bengals are set to take on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday, and it could be an excellent matchup for Green if he is available to play. That’s the thing though. His availability is a big ‘if’ right now. At this point, Green is still questionable for Sunday’s matchup, but it seems like he is trending in the right direction.

Just last week, Green came into Sunday listed as doubtful, but he would test out everything beforehand just to be sure. This week, he is questionable, and will once again test out his toe during the pregame warmups. By Saturday, we should have a good idea of whether Green will have the opportunity to play or not on Sunday.