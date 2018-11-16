WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Throws a Rocket on the Run

That Aaron Rodgers is something special, isn’t he? Man, we all knew how good Rodgers was for the Green Bay Packers, but this guy continues to outperform himself quite often. We know that Rodgers doesn’t have a noodle for an arm. After all, this is the guy who could consistently win off of hail mary’s if his team asked him to.

Rodgers is truly a special quarterback, and he flashed that once again on Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks to kickstart Week 11. As the Green Bay Packers are fighting for their season, they are taking on a familiar NFC foe in the Seattle Seahawks. Since the Packers are on the road, they know that they have to do all that they can to quiet Century Link Field down, considering how loud it can get there.

If there’s one quarterback who can create silence there, it’s Aaron Rodgers. But even after this crazy throw, the crowd was still loud. You definitely can’t hate this play no matter how much you try, that’s for sure. Check it out.

Rodgers Hits Tonyan on the Run

Aaron Rodgers with the mile-long ROCKET right on the numbers 😲 @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/AKMzsyGsaO — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 16, 2018

Yes, that is in fact, Aaron Rodgers throwing on the run for more than half of the field. And who is that he is throwing to you ask? Only the fourth-string tight end, no big deal. How is that for your first NFL touchdown? Packers tight end Robert Tonyan is an undrafted prospect out of Indiana State. He was undrafted and signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad before making it onto the Packers active roster.