Citadel vs Alabama Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Nick Saban and his No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (10-0) are riding high, as they welcome their final out-of-conference opponent of the season, The Citadel Bulldogs (4-5) , into Tuscaloosa on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels and SEC Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

SEC Network is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Sports Extra” add-on bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

Alabama is preparing for rival Auburn next week in the Iron Bowl, and a National Championship Game rematch with Georgia in the SEC Championship Game following that. First, the Crimson Tide must deal with the Bulldogs who run a triple-option offense, the first time Saban and company will see an offense that unique this season.

The Crimson Tide’s defense has done more than needed. In the past two weeks, Alabama has posted back-to-back shutouts against ranked SEC West opponents then-No. 3 LSU (29-0 in Baton Rouge) and then-No. 16 Mississippi State (24-0 at home).

Heading into Saturday’s matchup, Citadel head coach Brent Thompson knows the historic pace the Crimson Tide are on and praised their play to reporters.

“We just want to go out there and make a good showing, compete our butts off as best we possibly can on such a big and grand stage. They’re a very, very good football. Probably the best I’ve ever seen.”

The Citadel must deal with Heisman Trophy favorite Tua Tagovailoa, who has been nursing a knee sprain since the beginning of October, will likely see limited action in this game. Tagovailoa left late in last week’s win against the Bulldogs for precautionary reasons.

Matchup to Watch: While Alabama’s defense will attempt to shut out a third consecutive opponent, if the Citadel canmake the unit work, it will be considered a win gamefilm wise for Gus Malzahn and Auburn and Kirby Smart and Georgia moving forward.