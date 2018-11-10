Mississippi State vs Alabama Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (9-0) have a date set with the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game. Alabama, not including next week’s game against the Citadel, still has two difficult challenges remaining this season.

Nick Saban will lead his team as they welcome Joe Moorhead and the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-3) into Tuscaloosa on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Preview

That is another question for another time. For now, Moorhead is gameplanning and attempting a ferocious slowdown of the Crimson Tide offense.

“I hope we are able to make it difficult on him. I think they are up near 550 yards per game in total offense and over 50 points. Great players like (specifically, Tua Tagovailoa), I call them game wreckers, because they can take the games over by themselves. I don’t know that it is ever necessarily a matter of stopping them, as it is neutralizing them or containing them. That is our hope with him.”

Mississippi State, much like LSU, has talent on defense, specifically up front. The Bulldogs allow only 278.7 total yards per game, which is fewer than the Crimson Tide’s 295.4. Saban acknowledged this to reporters this week, and emphasized Alabama’s ability to be able to move around and combat the opponent’s talent.

Matchup to Watch: Tagovailoa finally cracked last week, tossing his first interception of the season against a LSU secondary rich in future NFL starters. Despite the pick, he still finished with 295 yards and two touchdowns, leading key drives late in the first half and in the third quarter which effectively put the game out of reach. A typical Tagovailoa will spell doom for the Bulldogs early, which means not only do they have to make him move, but sack him as well.

Still, Tagovailoa remains the overwhelming Heisman Trophy favorite, although Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray is quickly gaining some ground.