Alex Collins Fantasy: Ravens’ RB Ruled out for Week 12

The Baltimore Ravens backfield has been one giant mystery this season. While Alex Collins was supposed to be the featured back, more often than not the veteran running back has disappointed not only the Ravens but his fantasy owners as well. As he is averaging 3.6 yards-per-carry, the Ravens refuse to commit to Collins full time.

The Ravens decided to split carries Between Collins and Javorius Allen all season long, but another running back is beginning to peak his head in. No, it’s not the quarterback Lamar Jackson, it’s the third-string back, Gus Edwards. Last week, Edwards had the opportunity to take on 17 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown, which had the Ravens raising their eyebrows for sure.

Now, with Collins listed as questionable for the Ravens Week 12 matchup against the Oakland Raiders, many expect Edwards to see a substantial increase in usage once again. Especially with Collins’ injury in play. Well, for those of you who picked up on Edwards after his big week, you will be happy to hear that he will have another massive opportunity at hand this week as well.

Alex Collins Ruled out for Week 12?

A surprise: #Ravens RB Alex Collins, who practiced fully on Friday, will end up not playing today, source said. He did miss Thursday with a foot injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2018

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Collins, who has initially been questionable has been downgraded to out just two hours before game time. The decision comes as a surprise since Collins was present and participating in practice this week leading up to the game.

There’s no word behind the scenes of what exactly happened considering that Collins was supposed to play. But his absence on Sunday will definitely be a bad look not only for this week but for next week as well.

Since Collins has been underperforming over the last few games, there’s a realistic chance that Edwards can surpass Collins on the depth chart as long as he is out. So, for those of you who own Collins in fantasy, make sure to grab Edwards immediately if he is still available. Because another big week for Edwards this week will mean nothing but bad things for Collins moving forward.