Alex Smith Injury Might Be Too Gruesome to Watch

Alex Smith suffered a gruesome injury in the third quarter of his Washington Redskins’ Week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans.

Prayers up for Alex Smith's leg. Yeesh.

Smith was sacked by safety Kareem Jackson, then defensive end J.J. Watt rolled over him. Here’s another angle.

Here's the Alex Smith injury. Get well soon, Alex.

Players from both teams came to midfield to show support for the quarterback as he was carted off.

Both entire teams coming out for Alex Smith. His diary is done.

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy took over for the 34-year-old.

Smith’s First Season in Washington

Going into Sunday, Smith completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards, 10 touchdown, and three interceptions across nine starts, leading the team to a 6-3 mark in his first season with the Redskins.

In the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs traded Smith, who had one year remaining on his contract, to Washington for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick. His new team then signed Smith to a four-year $94 million extension. Over five years, his deal is worth $111 million, $71 million of which is guaranteed.

The quarterback played for the Chiefs for five years, guiding them to a 50-26 record in his starts. Before that, he spent seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, posting an 80-75 record.

Before going down, Smith was having one of the worst games of his career, completing just 12 of his 27 passing attempts. He threw two interceptions, one of which was returned 101 yards for a touchdown by rookie safety Justin Reid.