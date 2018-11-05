5 Best Cheap Golf Wedges: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Sand traps. Bunkers. Deep rough. We’ve all been there. Some more than others. And we all know the importance of getting out of said hazards. The best cheap golf wedges have a high loft degree which will enable you to get underneath the ball for proper launch, spin, and control around the greens. It’s definitely an important club and one you should probably be carrying in your bag.
So check out our recommendations of the most popular and effective value wedges below.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $26.16 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $26.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $75.13 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Wilson Harmonized Golf WedgePrice: $26.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- New innovative sole design promotes higher loft and spin
- Stylish with a high-polish finish
- Available in 5 different lofts — 50, 52, 56, 60, and 64 degrees
- More experienced players might find the club hits too “chunky” — heavier in the head
- Probably not suited for more experienced players
- Not all lofts available in left-hand
The Wilson Harmonized Wedges are probably best suited for the beginning golfer, but also for anyone on a budget as they can be had for under $30.
Featuring a True Temper steel shaft and a high-polish in finish in a classic blade design, the club has a sole grind, which will allow you to open the club face to get underneath the ball on those tough sand bunker shots.
Expect excellent lift, spin, and control around the green with the easy-to-hit wedge. The sand wedge is 56 degrees, but Harmonized clubs are also available in 50 (pitching wedge), 52 (gap wedge), 60 (lob wedge), and 64 degrees (trouble wedge). They are available in both right- and left-hand.
Find more Wilson Harmonized Golf Wedge information and reviews here.
-
Pinemeadow Golf PGX WedgePrice: $26.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features “U” Groove technology provides maximum forgiveness
- Wide sole at the bottom of the club helps promote launch
- Designed to give you maximum spin around the greens
- Some users feel the club head is too heavy
- Not available in the PGX Complete Golf Club Set — must buy separately
- Left-handed styles not availabe in both lofts
The Pinemeadow Golf PGX Wedge comes in two lofts — 56 and 60 degrees.
The 56-degree sand wedge is a great bargain at just about $30. The club features a steel shaft and a wide sole at the bottom of the club head which narrows at the toe for an extra large sweet spot. So you can expect extra forgiveness, control and spin around the green. The sand wedge also has 64 lie degree and a 12 bounce degree.
Each club is 35.75 inches long and comes with a soft Pinemeadow grip, which maximizes comfort and feel. Pinemeadow makes a number of different wedges in various loft degrees. For the price, it's one of the best cheap golf wedges on the market today.
Find more Pinemeadow Golf PGX Wedge information and reviews here.
-
Tour Edge Golf 1 Out Plus WedgePrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra-heavy head with counter-weight in grip
- Very-hittable with extra wide sole for better launch
- Designed to give you maximum spin near the greens
- Counter-weighting technology might be difficult to get used to
- Some might find the club head too chunky
- Available in 56 degree loft only
The Tour Edge 1 Out Plus Wedge is highlighted by an extra heavy club head, which is counter-weighted with an added 90 grams located in the edge of the soft grip. This will allow your wrist to stay correctly positioned through the entire swing. That will lead to more accurate and consistent wedge shots, whether out of the sand or deep rough.
Much of the club head weight is in the extra wide sole and that means it is heaviest below the ball so you’ll have no problem getting that much-needed launch out of the bunkers. The club measures 35.25 inches long and a 64 degree for lie and an 11 bounce degree.
Find more Tour Edge Golf 1 Out Plus Wedge information and reviews here.
-
Ray Cook Golf Shot Saver Alien WedgePrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oversized, hollow stainless steel head helps with forgiveness
- Non-glare club face with chrome finish
- 16 degree bounce; good for deep rough or soft sand traps
- Some users felt the club was difficult to handle at first
- Some users felt the club didn’t glide through the rough/sand very smoothly
- Not available in left-hand
Alien is one of the companies that helped in the development of hybrid clubs, so you know the Ray Cook club is going to be one of the best cheap golf wedges on the market.
The club head is oversized, hollow and made of 2-piece construction stainless steel. Featuring an extra large sweet spot and a wider sole, you’ll get a higher moment of inertia (MOI), resulting more accurate, controlled shots.
The 16 degree bounce makes the club ideal for deep rough, for bunkers with lots or very soft sand, and for flat hitters. It also has a 63.5 degree lie and is available in 56 and 60 degree lofts.
Find more Ray Cook Golf Shot Saver Alien Wedge information and reviews here.
-
Cleveland Golf 2017 588 Tour Action WedgePrice: $75.13Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Precision milled grooves for maximum spin and control
- The sole design allows you to get excellent launch
- Tour Satin finish will not show glare in the sunlight
- Most expensive wedge on this list
- Some users felt the club was a bit heavy
- Not all lofts are available in left-hand
Cleveland Golf is a name you probably recognize, especially when it comes to wedges, a club they are certainly known for. And the 588 Tour Action Wedge delivers high-performance at a pretty good price.
The traditional wedge design is unmistakable and you’ll get ultimate spin and increased consistency thanks to the precision milled grooves and sole.
The Tour Action Wedge also comes with a 588 Lamkin grip, a non-glare Tour satin finish, and has a standard length and lie. It is available in two sand wedge lofts — 54 and 56 degrees, both with 14 degree bounce. You can also get wedges in lofts 50, 52, 58, and 60 degrees.
Find more Cleveland Golf 2017 588 Tour Action Wedge information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.