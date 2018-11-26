10 Best Cyber Monday Sports Deals on Amazon (2018)

Our Review

Arguably one of the most popular golf training aids on the market, the SKLZ Gold Flex is designed to build strength and improve your tempo and overall swing. It’s a simple tool to use — just swing the gold flex back and forth without stopping at the impact position.

The 2.5 pound weighted head will help you develop more power so you’ll get that always-welcomed extra yardage on your drives. And the flex will give a lag during use, which will help develop your tempo. The Gold Flex will help in all aspects of your swing mechanics, including swing plane, improving your overall game.

They have more than just golf equipment, so check out all the SKLZ Training Aids.