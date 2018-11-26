10 Best Cyber Monday Sports Deals on Amazon (2018)

The weekend is over, but this isn’t your typical Monday. No, it is not. It is Cyber Monday! And Amazon has some great deals to save you big money on all sorts of items. So we’ve come up with some recommendations below of the best Cyber Monday sports deals at Amazon for today. Happy shopping!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save 39% on SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Training Aid
Our Review
Arguably one of the most popular golf training aids on the market, the SKLZ Gold Flex is designed to build strength and improve your tempo and overall swing. It’s a simple tool to use — just swing the gold flex back and forth without stopping at the impact position.
The 2.5 pound weighted head will help you develop more power so you’ll get that always-welcomed extra yardage on your drives. And the flex will give a lag during use, which will help develop your tempo. The Gold Flex will help in all aspects of your swing mechanics, including swing plane, improving your overall game.
They have more than just golf equipment, so check out all the SKLZ Training Aids.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save 40% on Viper Hudson Sisal/Bristle Steel Tip Dartboard & Cabinet Bundle
Our Review
- Darts is a game that can supply hours of fun the this Viper bundle has everything you need to look like a pro. The cabinet is made of durable pine and features a mahogany finish. It also has box joints and bronze hinges for added stability.
The Viper Shot King dartboard has a staple-free bullseye and is made from sisal/bristle fibers for excellent durability. The bundle also includes a dry erase scoreboard with marker, an out-chart board for 01 game, and mounting hardware.
The set pictured is the Standard set and doesn't include darts, but the Deluxe bundle does. You can save 40 percent on both during Cyber Monday.
- The dimensions of the cabinet are as followed: Open 41.5 inches length by 21.25 inches wide by 3.5 inches deep; Closed 23.25 inches length by 21.25 inches wide by 3.5 inches deep; Interior 20 inches length by 20 inches wide by 2-1/4 inches deep. The board itself is official tournament size at 18 inches in diameter.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save 17% on Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls
Our Review
Titleist’s Pro V1 golf ball has been the highest rated and most preferred ball in golf for over a decade. The design of the ball aims to give any player more short game spin and control at the landing by creating a softer feel.
When balls have a soft feel, it is easy to assume you lose distance, but the Pro V1 has a hard, penetrating trajectory to give the player extra distance on every shot. The Pro V1 is an expertly made with long-lasting durability and is one of the best golf balls for distance and accuracy available.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save up to 30% on Vulcan Bat Grip
Our Review
- The Vulcan Bat Grip is an ideal gift for any hitter who wants the ultimate grip and control on every swing. Perfect for both dry and wet conditions, it features a unique "maze" imprint to maximize your grip. They are also very simple to apply to your bat.
Available in dozens of stylish colors -- Red Sizzle is pictured here -- the bat grip is 1.75 mm thick and measures 43 inches long. It's best suited for alloy and composite bats, though you could also use it on wood.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save 26% on GoSports Giant Wooden 4 in a Row Game
Our Review
Easy to set up, fun to play, the GoSports Giant 4 in a Row Game is just what's needed for your next party. It measures 3 feet wide and almost 3 feet high (32 inches) and is made of 100 percent premium sturdy wood.
What you get is 42 durable plastic coins (21 red and 21 blue) and a carrying case. The total board weight is about 25 pounds.
The object of the game is to slip the coins into the top of the rack and the first player to get four in a row (horizontally, vertically or diagonally).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save 30% on Wilson NCAA Replica Game Basketball
Our Review
Wilson is the official ball of the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournament and the Replica Game Basketball was designed for indoor and outdoor play.
Featuring a high-performance composite leather cover, you’ll have no problem getting a solid grip and control. And that grip and performance can also be attributed to the design, which has patented laid-in channels, which help with dribbling and shooting. Also, the Cushion Core Technology provides an excellent feel and more consistent bounce.
The ball is available in three sizes — official (29.5 inches) and intermediate (28.5).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save 20% on GoFloats Flamingo Pool Float Party Tube
Our Review
It might be winter, but it's never too soon to stock up on those summer pool supplies. And today you can save 20 percent on the GoFloats Flamingo Pool Float Party Tube.
Suitable for adults and kids, the tube is 45 inches wide by 3 feet high and can hold up to 500 pounds pf weight. Each tube is made of premium raft grade vinyl that UV-treated. The tube can be used in all kinds of water -- pools, lakes, rivers, and oceans.
The rapid inflate valve is so fast and can pump the tube up in a minute.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save up to 20% on Fitlosophy Fitbooks
Our Review
It isn't always easy to keep track of your health and workout routines, but the Fitlosophy Fitbooks can certainly help.
The book includes a 12-week goal setting page, weekly planning pages, daily food log, daily workout pages to track strength and cardio, and weekly wrap-up and tracking pages. You'll receive a free download for the fitbook+ goal setting app to help you set your 12-week goal.
The book itself is a 5.5 inch square and comes with a pen, page marker, and a slot to carry your gym card or other items. Get the Fitbook in a single or in a multi-pack.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save 70% on Baden Deluxe Series Croquet Set
Our Review
Save big money (over $66) on the Baden Deluxe Series Croquet Set and be ready for some outdoor fun when the winter passes.
The set includes 6 27-inch hardwood mallets, 6 multi-colored poly-resin croquet balls, 9 8.25 inch steel wickets, 2 24 inch hardwood scoring posts, and official rulebook. The set up is easy as is storage and transport as the set comes with a carrying case.
Also, you'll receive a 90-day satisfaction guarantee warranty. When it comes to savings, the Baden Croquet Set is one of the best Cyber Monday sports deals on Amazon today.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save up to 23% on Wilson Tour Slam Adult Strung Tennis Racket
Our Review
The Wilson Tour Slam Adult Strung Tennis Racket is perfect for the beginner and you can save up to 23 percent on it this Cyber Monday. It’s lightweight with a large sweet spot and comes at a very reasonable price.
The synthetic racket is made of durable aluminum construction and features Wilson’s Volcanic Frame Technology, which is designed to maximize power and stability. Complete with power strings, Stop Shock pads, and a 112 square inch head, you’re sure to get excellent performance from it.
The racket is available in 3 different grip sizes — 4 1/4 inches, 4 3/8 inches, and 4 1/2 inches — and 3 color options — Green (pictured), Purple, and Red.
Check out more Wilson tennis product deals.