Philadelphia Eagle says Brian Dawkins could still play

For 13 of his 16 NFL seasons, Pro Football Hall of Famer, Brian Dawkins was the man at safety for the Philadelphia Eagles.

His leadership, hard hitting, charisma and ability to snag interceptions from opposing quarterbacks were all hallmarks during Dawkins’ career.

Currently serving the role of Executive of Football Operations for Player Development with the Eagles, apparently, Dawkins still has IT!

“He still could line up today, man and be in the box and make some plays for us,” current Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod told me on Scoop B Radio.

“I mean you’ve seen clips of him, but the energy that he brings and his leadership qualities, those are the things that stand out to you. He’s a physical specimen.”

Indeed Dawkins was a premier safety. Weapon X recorded 778 tackles, 37 INTs, 26 quarterback sacks and 28 forced fumbles for the birds.

He’s been a great tutor to have around this facility and obviously, a motivator too,” said McLeod.

“Just looking at him every day out on the sidelines, knowing that you have a legend right there watching you each and every day and you have this opportunity to showcase your abilities, but also pick his brain a little bit; it’s very helpful. And so, that’s my motivation man, having him around, one to be somewhere close to him and things that he’s done for this team. And so, I’m going to continue to grow, continue to pick his brain, but Brian Dawkins, man is a heck of a player and a heck of a man too!”

Dawkins retired as a nine time NFL Pro Bowler, four time NFL first teamer, member of the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team, and was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles’ 75th Anniversary Team.