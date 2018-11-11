Carmelo Anthony’s Inability to Adapt Ruining Time With Rockets

After Carmelo Anthony’s only season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, some believed that the veteran forward simply wasn’t a good fit. But Anthony’s move from playing with two stars capable of dominating with the ball in their hands to a very similar situation with the Houston Rockets seemed strange. More importantly, it seemed unlikely to work and to this point, it hasn’t.

This is why when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the Rockets and Anthony are discussing “how they might still be able to proceed together,” it wasn’t too surprising.

While Carmelo Anthony is absent with an illness tonight against the Spurs, the Rockets and Anthony are discussing his role and how they might still be able to proceed together for the rest of the season, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are fluid. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 11, 2018

Anthony isn’t a superstar anymore, but that’s not the question. The problem is, he never learned how to be a role player and hasn’t adjusted to that over recent seasons. After averaging a career-worst 16.2 points with just 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game with the Thunder, he’s struggled even more with the Rockets.

Carmelo Anthony’s Start to Rockets Tenure

Through 10 games, the 34-year-old forward is averaging 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists while shooting 40.5 percent from the field. Virtually nothing about Anthony’s start to the 2018-19 NBA season with the Rockets has been even remotely positive. The outlook is bleak and that’s how things have gotten to this point.

In turn, Anthony has two realistic options. He either must figure out how to adjust to being a role player and actually contribute more than he has (in 29.4 minutes per game), or he needs to call it a career. Unfortunately, the former option doesn’t seem like it’s possible.

It’s wild to think how far he’s fallen since averaging 22.4 points two seasons ago with the New York Knicks, but Anthony isn’t the same player. Whether he can’t deal with that change or simply doesn’t want to, the end of his time in the NBA could very well be on the horizon.

