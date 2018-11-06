Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine Has a Career Night against Knicks

Regulation time was not enough for Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Chicago traveled to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks. Fortunately for the Bulls, they came away with the win in not one, but two overtimes in a one-point win over New York.

The Bulls got an outstanding effort from their fourth-year point guard, Zach LaVine. He was on the court for 49 minutes where he logged a career-high of 41 points in the 115-116 victory. His performance was dominant, to say the least. And with the sudden emergence of LaVine, he continues to make his case for being a potential All-Star early on in 2018.

Great Effort by LaVine

.@ZachLaVine dropped a new career high at MSG in 2OT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9kno9wg383 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 6, 2018

A Look at Some Highlights

Headed into Monday nights game, LaVine was averaging 26 points-per-game, which will be sure to see a boost after his big-time showing. The Knicks just couldn’t handle LaVine’s game, but we can’t give all the credit to a weak defense. LaVine has been showing out for all of 2018 thus far.

Thankfully for the Bulls, they will get the night off on Tuesday after their double-overtime shift on Monday. LaVine and the rest of the team will return to the court in New Orleans on Wednesday when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. The matchup should definitely be winnable for the Bulls, as the Pelicans are dealing with some early struggles during their start of the 2018 season.

Although the Bulls are holding a weak 3-8 record at the moment, the tough win on Monday sure should be a motivational victory for the team as they look to improve their record in the Eastern Conference standings. Will LaVine finally cool down against the Pelicans on Wednesday? Or will he be able to emulate his dominant performance once again on the road?