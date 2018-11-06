Kansas City Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt Bought 100 Tickets for Cleveland Game

This past weekend, there was a homecoming in Cleveland for select Kansas City Chiefs players. Their tight end Travis Kelce was back in Ohio for the first time in a while. And their running back Kareem Hunt made his first return since he left after getting drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. The former Toledo running back was back like he never left.

Hunt decided to do it big for his return on Sunday. According to Ed Werder, Kareem Hunt purchased 100 tickets to FirstEnergy stadium this weekend so his former High School team could come and watch him play against their home team, the Cleveland Browns.

The game was heavily anticipated all week since it was the first professional Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes showdown, but the battle didn’t quite live up to the hype. Fortunately for Hunt though, he plainly showed out.

In front of his personal home crowd, the Chiefs running back went off for 91 yards and two touchdowns off of 17 carries, along with 50 yards and a touchdown off of just one catch. Is there really any better situation for that to happen?

Hunt Looking Ahead

As the Chiefs took care of the Browns with ease, they advanced to 8-1 on the season. With their only loss being to the New England Patriots, the Chiefs know that they could very well end up running into New England on their journey to Super Bowl LIII. In fact, Kareem Hunt is already predicting the AFC Championship game to be Chiefs versus Patriots.

Hunt got the call from Deion Sanders this past weekend after his three score game on NFL GameDay Live. The Chiefs running back did not think to slow his role when discussing the Patriots. He is stating that he is ready to play the Patriots for the AFC title already. Unfortunately, it’s only week ten. There’s still way too much football left in the season. But regardless of the future outcome, Hunt is having a tremendous Sophomore season in the NFL.