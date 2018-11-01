Is It Time for the Chiefs to Start Considering a Dee Ford Extension?

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to thrive during the 2018 NFL Season. With September and October officially in the books, the second half of the season will be underway by the weekend. As we are heading into week nine, the Chiefs only have one loss on their record. All thanks to a highly-productive offense, and a reliable defense.

While the rest of the league has their eyes on the offenive trio that is Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Kareem Hunt, the Chiefs have had one of the better linebackers in the league who has snuck under the radar. Well, at least he did at the beginning of the season.

Chiefs former first-round pick Dee Ford is on his contract year. Typically, the final year of a players contract will be a make or break season. Ford recognizes that, and he is up for the challenge. Before last weeks victory over the Denver Broncos, Ford was playing good, but not exactly great. After last Sunday’s game though, the NFL had no choice but to name Dee Ford the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

He wrapped up the month with five combination tackles, two forced fumbles, and three sacks in one game. It was a game-changing performance that is really going to put the Chiefs in a pickle if he does happen to follow-up that performance with another stellar showing this weekend against the struggling Cleveland Browns.

When Will the Chiefs Show Ford the Money?

Dee Ford will wrap up his first NFL contract after the 2018 season. So far, he’s proven to be worth a big payday for the linebacker position. He’s in good company with his sack numbers, with eight total on the season, which is tied with some big names like Von Miller, J.J. Watt, and Myles Garrett.

At this point, it’s not a matter if, Dee Ford sees a significant payday, it’s a matter of when. Will it be with the Chiefs? It’s tough to tell. But one thing is for sure, the Chiefs might want to get onto it sooner than later. If Ford goes off during the second half of the season, the price is only going to get higher. And if the Chiefs can’t meet Ford’s offer, then they will be competing with a tough market in free agency.

According to Spotrac, the price for Ford is going to be hefty. We’re talking five-years, at least over $56 million hefty. As Ford remains in company with some of the NFL’s most paid pass rushers, the 26-year-old linebacker is going to going to earn everything that is coming his way. Considering he’s been the highlight of the Chiefs defense, they need to make sure that they lock him in sooner than later.