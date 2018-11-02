Chris Thompson Fantasy: Redskins RB Is Still Absent from Practice

The return of Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson is unknown. Last week, Thompson was available to play against the New York Giants, but he didn’t exactly have a productive day as he only accounted for 22 yards on the offense. Meanwhile, his backfield partner Adrian Peterson had himself a day, which has the NFL buzzing.

Thompson was looked to be a big-time fantasy contributor early on in the 2018 season, but since he has been dealing with injuries, his value hasn’t been up to par. It’s not like Thompson has been a big-time winner in the ground game, to begin with, but he has been a threat on passing downs out of the backfield. That was until the Redskins realized that Adrian Peterson can still put a team on his back.

The emergence of Peterson’s 2018 season and Thompson’s injury issues have made it challenging to use Thompson in fantasy on game days. Especially now since he may miss another game this year. The Redskins resumed practice this week, and as of Friday, Thompson is still not available for practice heading into this week’s game

Is It Time to Let Go of Thompson?

Ever since week one, Thompson hasn’t really shown that he’s worth much in fantasy. He was a topic for his ability to be productive not only in the ground game but in the passing game as well. But as Peterson can handle at least 20 carries a game right now, Thompson’s value continues to drop. At this point, he may not even be useful to your fantasy squads.

Without a single practice session going into week nine, Thompson will most-likely find himself ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. And even if he does play, he most likely won’t get any significant amount of work out of the backfield. It seems as though the Thompson hype will not last this year, and week one was a tease for fantasy owners. It’s Peterson’s backfield as long as he is healthy.