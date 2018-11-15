Russell Wilson & Wife Ciara Wear Black Panther Costumes

Ciara and Russell Wilson made a big splash this past Halloween. We may be a few weeks removed from the holiday, but the above photo is worth a second look. The couple’s children also got in on the action with their own mini costumes. The couple has one daughter, Sienna, together, and Ciara has a son named Future from her previous relationship with the rapper.

Wilson posted another photo of the family with a “Wakanda Forever” caption.

Ciara admits to loving the holiday season, and recently spoke with AOL.com about their family traditions.

“I’m pretty simple … it’s really just the cool moment of being able to spend time with family and have dinner,” Ciara explained to AOL.com. “It’s almost like repeating the Thanksgiving meal all over again which I love. I’m from the south and we love to eat and there’s nothing like having good turkey and stuffing all over again! Keeping that food tradition alive is always cool, and we love to do karaoke, we love to dance. [My son] Future the other day was like ‘Mommy, can we have a dance party?’ So we have dance parties with the family and we play games and we just have a good time — it’s full of a lot of love.”

The couple got married on July 6, 2016. Back in October, Wilson surprised Ciara for her birthday by showing up backstage after one of her shows. Wilson also posted this thoughtful birthday message on Instagram.

“My Love… every day you bring love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, and so much faith to our family and today is just another special day that we get to celebrate having you in our lives,” the athlete wrote on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Baby. You just keep getting younger. I Love You. @Ciara,” Wilson posted in honor of the special occasion.

Ciara recently posted a photo with their daughter cheering on Wilson against the Rams. Ciara was decked out in Seahawks gear including a beanie and jersey.

The busy couple is involved in numerous business ventures and philanthropic endeavors. Over the offseason, Ciara and Wilson announced their involvement with the Portland Diamond Project, a group looking to bring Major League Baseball to Portland.

“Athletics has always been important to me,” Ciara explained in the press release. “As a young girl growing up in Atlanta, I was a tomboy who ran track and worked the hot dog stand at Turner Field. I am excited about the opportunity to bring the comradery of the game to the city of Portland. I want to see this vision come to life and empower more women owners in major sports franchises.”

Wilson is looking to lead the Seahawks to a strong end to the season to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.