CJ Anderson Responds to Panthers Waive

Earlier today, the Carolina Panthers announced that they are waiving their one-year contract with running back CJ Anderson. By waiving him now, he will have “the opportunity to latch on with a new team ahead of Week 11,” should one be interested in having him.

In his explanation of the decision, Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said “When we signed C.J. in the spring he saw a bigger role than he has had, and honestly, at the time so did we,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “But Christian McCaffrey has taken so much of the offense and so much of the plays, we just made the decision that this was the best thing for all parties involved.”

Anderson took to twitter to respond to the news, saying “No love lost. Thank you Carolina.” He also wrote “Grind time,” which presumably refers to finding a new team to finish the season with.

Of his decision to sign with Carolina in May, Anderson, who previously played five seasons with the Broncos before getting cut, said “this was the best football fit for me, for my style and my game. Me and McCaffrey can feed off each other in a lot of ways… we’ll be a good one-two punch.” The Panthers, however, have seemed to keep their focus on McCaffrey; in his limited season with Carolina, Anderson was reportedly “averaging just six snaps per game. He carried the ball 24 times for 104 yards, and his one reception went for a 24-yard touchdown.”

Before starting his 6th season of professional football, as a Carolina Panther this time, Anderson took to social media to say “Tired of being disrespected. I’m excited to report tomorrow. Year 6.”