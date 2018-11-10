Clemson vs Boston College Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Before the season started, it was to think the ACC Coastal Division would be on the line this late into the season. Here we are, on November 10, and there is an opportunity for the No. 17 ranked Boston College Golden Eagles (7-2) to do something nobody saw coming.

The Golden Eagles have their toughest challenge of the season, as they welcome the undefeated No. 2 Clemson Tigers (8-0) into Alumni Stadium on Saturday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

Preview

Boston College enters the game having won three straight games, and four of five. The past two wins have come against Miami at home, and Virginia Tech on the road, two teams projected to be better than BC when the season started.

Where the Golden Eagles will present some challenges for the Tigers is on the ground, according to defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“I think they’ve got a number of quality backs. (AJ Dillon has) missed a few games and yet they are still playing for a division championship on the line this week. That speaks to the depth that they have and their ability to use guys in different ways.”

Clemson finally looks like the juggernaut everybody expected in preseason that could match Alabama punch for punch again. In the Tigers’ past four games, they have totaled 63, 41 (against then-unbeaten NC State), 59 and 77 point outputs.

Sophomore running back Travis Etienne (998 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns) has eclipsed 150 yards in two of those games. The Tigers boast a quartet of wide receivers — Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross, Amari Rodgers and Hunter Renfroe — that make up the best group in the country.

True freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was pulled early against Louisville last week, previously had back-to-back 300-yard passing games with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Lawrence has thrown for 1,549 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions this season since head coach Dabo Swinney replaced Kelly Bryant with him in back September.

Matchup to Watch: Dillon vs. Clemson’s rush defense. Dillon has been nursing an ankle injury, which seemed not to limit him too much when he racked up 96 yards against the Hokies last week. The Tigers rush defense ranks seventh in the country, allowing 814 yards all season.