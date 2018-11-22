Rachel McCoy, Colt’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Colt McCoy and wife Rachel (formerly Glandorf) McCoy were once the talk of the state of Texas. Prior to his NFL career, Colt was a legendary college football quarterback at Texas. The couple met while Rachel was an intern at a local Austin television station.

Colt and Rachel got married on July 17, 2010. The couple just welcomed their third child to the world this past summer.

Rachel has lived all over the United States. According to the Dallas News, Rachel was born in Pasadena, California but went to high school in Vail, Colorado. Now the couple lives in the Washington D.C. area where Colt plays for the Redskins. Colt has spent the majority of his NFL career as a backup quarterback, but a serious injury to Alex Smith has Colt back as the team’s starter.

1. Rachel Was Part of Baylor’s Track & Field Team

We want to raise our voice for the 27 million slaves in our world. Lets end it! #enditmovement http://t.co/wp29zP1T1E pic.twitter.com/LTA7HNuY7H — Colt McCoy (@ColtMcCoy) February 27, 2014

Like Colt, Rachel was also an athlete, but attended a rival Big 12 school. Rachel competed on the track and field team at Baylor.

Rachel’s Baylor athletics profile described some of her 2007 accomplishments with the team.

Ran a season-fastest time of 1:12.14 in the 400-meter hurdles to take fifth place at the Dr Pepper Invitational…Placed ninth in the 400-meter hurdles at the North Texas Invitational with a time of 1:15.17

Rachel majored in athletic training at Baylor and entered college as an accomplished high school athlete. Here’s some of Rachel’s high school achievements per Baylor athletics.

Lettered for four seasons in track and field at Vail Christian High School in Edwards, Colo…Earned all-state and all-conference honors in track and field following her sophomore, junior and senior seasons…Finished second at state in the 800 meters her junior year…Ran to a third-place finish at the state meet in the same event her sophomore and senior seasons…Was a member of the 4×400-meter relay team that finished second at state her senior season…Also earned four letters in volleyball and basketball…Named Western Slope Sportsman of the Year in basketball her senior season…Was an all-conference and all-state selection in basketball and volleyball her sophomore, junior and senior seasons…Was an academic all-state selection and member of the honor roll.

2. The Couple Met After Rachel Interviewed Colt as Part of Her Internship

Rachel had an internship as a television reporter for Austin’s KEYE. She originally met Colt through a few interviews and tried to distance herself from dating the then-Texas quarterback.

“I interviewed him multiple times before we actually went out toward the end of the summer,” Rachel explained to Dallas News. “Originally, I tried not to date him. I heard he was a good guy. But you never know.”

This did not last long as the couple eventually started dating. The couple initially kept their relationship status under wraps, but this ended after she started sitting with Colt’s parents at games.

“We didn’t want it to be uncomfortable for everyone,” Rachel told the Dallas News. “Once the season started and I was sitting with his parents is when everyone figured it out.”

3. Colt & Rachel Named Their Second Child After the Lincoln Memorial

We celebrated America’s birthday all week! Finished it off with a Friday night rodeo! #GodBlessAmerica pic.twitter.com/8hFLrSw7qb — Colt McCoy (@ColtMcCoy) July 7, 2018

The couple welcomed their third child into the world on July 10, 2018. Colt announced the news with a tweet that seemed to imply the couple had their first son to join their two daughters.

“Baby #3 entered the world today… this one will probably be able to throw a football and ride bulls!! Psalm 127:3-5 🤘,” McCoy tweeted.

Colt and Rachel may be loyal to the state of Texas, but their second daughter’s name features a nod to the Washington D.C. area. The couple named her Brooke Lincoln which was a combination of meaningful factors.

According to NBC Sports Washington, Rachel’s favorite Washington monument is the Lincoln Memorial, while Colt has long admired Abraham Lincoln. The couple’s oldest daughter is named Sloane.

4. Colt Proposed to Rachel on the Texas Football Field

Colt organized his proposal late one night at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Rachel had always wanted to go on the field, but Colt was saving it for this special moment. Rachel described how Colt pulled off the proposal per Deadspin.

I had always asked Colt to take me on the field when no one else was around and he always had excuses and said no. It was his last night in Austin, so when he told me he had to run up there to pick something up, I begged him to take me on the field. We got out there and the Jumbotron was lit with a Longhorn but I just thought it was lit for something else going on. Finally, when we got to the 50-yard line and he was hugging me (and really shaking!!), he said we should go since it was so cold. Then I turned around to see the Jumbotron.

5. Rachel Made Headlines When She Implied During an Interview With Colin Cowherd That Texas Players Were Receiving Free Things

According to SB Nation, Rachel randomly called into Colin Cowherd’s radio show back in 2011 resulting in an interview that went viral. Rachel described some of the things she saw during Colt’s college football career. Here’s an excerpt from the interview per SB Nation.