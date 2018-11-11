Jaguars vs Colts Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-5) and Indianapolis Colts (3-5) are both AFC South teams tied for last place. The main difference between the two teams is that each are headed in two totally opposite directions.

What will happen when Andrew Luck and the Colts host the now-dysfunctional Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium as Week 10 action continues on Sunday afternoon?

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS in select areas (coverage map here). If the game is on in your market and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

After a 3-1 start, once that had the Jaguars sitting atop the AFC South, they have since lost four games in a row, as the locker room has reportedly starting going into a tailspin. One issue: quarterback. Blake Bortles overachieved in the postseason in January, and although he had a few good games toward the beginning of this season, he has been atrocious over the last four games. Having no decent receivers.

Bortles remains optimistic, but understands Jacksonville will likely have to pile up wins early in the second-half of the season in order to get back to where they were last year around this time.

“I think they are all must-wins for me from here on out. I think we have to win them all. Maybe you get lucky and lose a couple and find a way to still make it, but I think you have to win them all and for sure starting with the first one.”

After starting 1-5 with some aggravating last-second losses, the Colts are finally starting to turn the corner. Two consecutive wins, though against the lowly Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders, has Indianapolis elevating itself from the bottom of the pack and remaining positive.

Andrew Luck hasn’t been sacked since the Thursday Night Football loss to the New England Patriots. That is in large part due to the offensive line, including Anthony Castonzo, center Ryan Kelly, and 2018 No. 6 overall pick Reggie Nelson. General manager Chris Ballard has made up for prior transgressions, and done something previous GM Ryan Grigson failed to do for years, keep Luck upright and out of trouble.

In addition, a healthy Marlon Mack and T.Y. Hilton help. The Jaguars got some good news this week, as running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was finally cleared from the injury report and is expected to return Sunday.