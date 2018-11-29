Dak Prescott Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Cowboys QB in Week 13?

Following a stretch featuring a few impressive performances for the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott, they draw their toughest task yet. In a primetime matchup on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 13, the Cowboys welcome Drew Brees and the 10-win New Orleans Saints. It’ll be a measuring stick game for Dallas and specifically Prescott.

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Cowboys sit atop the NFC East, although they hold the same record as the Washington Redskins. One of the key reasons behind the team’s impressive play as of late has been Prescott’s string of strong performances. Over the past six games, the Dallas quarterback has scored two touchdowns in all but one.

Prescott finds himself in an interesting situation with an intriguing matchup against the Saints, so I’m going to break down whether he’s a fantasy football start or sit.

Dak Prescott’s Matchup vs. Saints

The Saints pass defense isn’t nearly as bad as it seems on the surface, but it’s unquestionably still a plus matchup for Prescott. This season, New Orleans has allowed 3,332 yards and 21 touchdowns along with 184 rushing yards and four additional scores on the ground to quarterbacks. Those numbers bode well for Prescott, for a variety of reasons.

Prescott’s ability as a runner makes him even more appealing as a fantasy option, considering he’s scored five touchdowns on the ground in the last six games. Pairing that with the fact that the Saints boast the best run defense in the league, and we may see a bit more work from the 25-year-old signal-caller than typical.

Positive Upside for Prescott Regardless of Elliott’s Performance

Even if New Orleans is unable to hold Ezekiel Elliott in check, it would make sense for the Cowboys to try to use Prescott and the passing game to ease pressure off the run game. Elliott will still be a major key to success for Dallas on Thursday night, but the outlook for his backfield mate is certainly enticing.

I love targeting Prescott Thursday in both season-long and daily fantasy contests. He has solid upside, and with the game being played in Jerry’s World, I think the Cowboys come out looking to make a statement. Unless you have one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks or a top-tier option in an excellent matchup, I’d roll out Prescott in the bulk of fantasy leagues. Realistically, he makes sense in all 12-team leagues or larger as a safe-floor, high-upside option.

