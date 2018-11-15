Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend, Danica Patrick, Is the Love of His Life

Aaron Rodgers is known for keeping things private, but the Packers quarterback recently opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Danica Patrick. In an interview with Artful Living, Rodgers admitted that they “love each other.”

“It’s more normal,” Rodgers told Artful Living. “In the right settings, it’s normal. There’s still the right time and right place, but I don’t feel like I have to be reserved all the time. We’re just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other. We’re really into each other. So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other’s company a lot. We’re really attracted to each other.”

Patrick and Rodgers met at the 2012 ESPYs where they exchanged email addresses. They stayed in touch over the years, but things just recently turned romantic.

“We met at the ESPYs in 2012,” Patrick said on the Jenny McCarthy Sirius XM radio show per the New York Post. “We both remember meeting each other, it was quick. I got his email address, and I remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh, not a phone number? Just an email address?’”

Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick Have Traveled Around the World Together

The couple has long since ditched email for more practical ways of communicating, and Patrick has adopted the Packers after being a lifelong Bears fan. Rodgers noted their activities range from traveling around the world to enjoying a nice meal at home.

“We really enjoy traveling,” Rodgers told Artful Living. “She went on the trip to India and Africa, and we had a blast. And we’ve taken some trips domestically that have been fun. I’m a little further out there in my love for history; I want to go to historical sites around the world. She’s getting into it as well, but she’s spontaneous. She’s up for anything travel-wise, which is fun. She’s a good travel partner because she’s so laid-back and low-maintenance. And she’s a hell of a cook, so we love just staying in, too. She eats really healthy. She’s inspired me in that way.”

Patrick retired earlier this year, but the former driver is staying busy with her various business ventures. Patrick also frequently attends Packers games to watch Rodgers in action. Patrick spoke with ESPN W about what the transition away from racing has been like.

“But I will say after the first few weeks, I just got stir crazy and feeling like I wasn’t accomplishing much in my life,” Patrick explained to ESPN W. “I said I was ready to get bored because it will make me motivated to do something, and that’s exactly what happened. We started moving forward on projects a little faster and making more meeting times and planning more trips to spread the social network in the other businesses that I have.”

Rodgers and Patrick have a shared bond as professional athletes, and it is something the Packers quarterback admires about his girlfriend.

“There aren’t many women who race,” Rodgers noted to Artful Living. “None who ever won an Indy race and none with as many top-10 finishes as her in Nascar or on the pole. Every now and then, a woman plays in a PGA Tour event. But it’s rare to see a woman go into a man’s sporting world and do as well as she did. It’s tough. She’s a strong woman, and she went through a lot in her career. I’m proud of the way that she ended, and I’m proud of her doing the ESPYs.”