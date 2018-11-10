DeMarcus Cousins: Golden State Warriors Are “Play-Doh”

The Golden State Warriors shocked the basketball world when they signe DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins is excited to play with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. “It’s a team full of high IQs,” DeMarcus Cousins told me.

Cousins is coming off of a serious Achilles’ injury that will likely sideline him until January or February.

When he does come back he believes that he’ll gel.

“I believe everyone on our team has a very high IQ when it comes to the game of basketball,” he said. “All of us know how to play the game of basketball.”

Cousins has never even played in the playoffs during his eight seasons in the league. Assumedly, this season will be his first shot. He’s excited.

“We got guys with the same characteristics that– it’s like play-doh,” he said.