Donovan Mitchell To Return For Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets

Donovan Mitchell will Return against Brooklyn Nets.

Mitchell was sidelined after he was injured in the first half of last Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. He was diagnosed with a rib contusion and the Jazz lost that game 90-83.

He’s missed two straight games since.

During Mitchell’s absence, the Jazze beat the Sacramento Kings 133-112 and lost to the Indiana Pacers Monday night 121-88.

A return to action in Brooklyn tomorrow should be a go.

Donovan Mitchell is available tomorrow at Brooklyn. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 27, 2018

Mitchell will most likely resume his starting role with Royce O’Neale headed back to the bench.

Mitchell is averaging 20 points and a shade under 4 assists per game this season for the 9-12 Utah Jazz.