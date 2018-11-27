D’Onta Foreman Injury: Texans’ RB Still Isn’t Ready

Will Houston Texans’ second-year running back D’Onta Foreman get to play in 2018? As time keeps passing week after week, the chances get even slimmer. A couple of weeks ago, the Texans were very optimistic about his potential return being soon as Foreman returned to the practice field. But even as he is practicing, Foreman still has a long way to go before he gets to suit up on game day.

Achilles’ injuries are not easy to come back from. Sometimes, players don’t get to return, and other times when they do return they never look the same. For Texans’ second-year running back, D’Onta Foreman, he is doing all that he can to return and debut for the team that drafted him once again, but it’s been quite a bumpy road.

Last season, Foreman had the opportunity to play a good chunk of games during his rookie season. He took on 78 carries for 327 yards and two total touchdowns before going down with the ruptured Achilles that ruled him out for the rest of the year. Since that day, Foreman hasn’t had the opportunity to get back to the game field. Many assumed that he would be back by now, but the Texans are taking baby-steps with his progress.

When Will Foreman Come Back?

Bill O'Brien on D'Onta Foreman: 'Bettter, not all the way back yet. I think he feels good. We've got a little more time on that decision.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 27, 2018

As Week 12 wrapped up, the Texans are doing just fine without Foreman. Houston defeated the Titans on Monday Night Football with a score of 34-17. The Texans’ run game did an excellent job, as Lamar Miller took on 12 carries for 162 yards and a score. The backup, Alfred Blue totaled for 13 carries, but only managed to rush for 49 yards.

As the numbers look impressive, they are a bit inflated as Lamar Miller racked up a good chunk of his yardage total on a 97-yard touchdown run. While the Texans have been okay without Foreman, they could use their former third-round pick in the backfield’s rotation, but right now they are going to take it easy as they don’t want to stunt the growth of their young back.