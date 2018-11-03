DraftKings Week 9 Fantasy: Top NFL Picks & Optimal Lineups

As amazing as it seems, we're officially into the second half of the 2018 NFL season with Week 9 underway. This week's schedule of games features plenty of intriguing matchups and games with the potential to see big points. For fantasy football players, it's another week with the potential to make some money on one of the more interesting slates of the season to this point.

While there are a plethora of strong options at each position, there also six teams who are on bye this week. That number is tied as the most in any single week, which means finding value on the slate could be a key. I'm going to lay out the top plays of the week (with prices) on DraftKings, while also offering top values in the process. From there, I'll build a different optimal fantasy lineup around my favorite play at each position.

We'll start it off with the quarterback position and move through the positions from there. To note, this means there will be four different optimal lineups. While I'll likely spread out my favorite plays across these lineups, there will certainly be some layover as well. Much of that depends on how the construction of lineups pans out.

The Week 9 main slate on DraftKings features 10 games even with teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and others receiving the week off. There are quite a few matchups worth targeting at key positions, and those will likely be a focus of lineup construction this week.

Before diving into the rankings and lineups, let's first take a look at a few games which feature high projected totals and should have quite a bit of fantasy appeal.

Top Week 9 Games With Fantasy Football Appeal

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints

I'll certainly use plenty of players outside of these games, but if you like to stack games, one or two of these could be worth considering. Overall, some top options and also elite values will come from these games in Week 9.

Let's dive in with the quarterback rankings, targets and optimal lineup.