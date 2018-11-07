Duke Johnson Fantasy: Interim Coach Wants Bigger Role for Browns RB

Duke Johnson could be in line for more touches down the stretch for the Cleveland Browns, which would be a coup for his fantasy football owners.

In the team’s first game after firing head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley, Johnson had his best performance of the season. He caught nine passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns, and added an eight-yard rush.

Interim head coach Gregg Williams indicated that he’d like to see the receiving specialist’s role expand.

“It was good to see that with Duke,” Williams said, according to the team’s website. “Just like what we have talked about with other people, I think he can do more and he will. He had a good fire about him, and he will continue to improve too. We need him to improve.”

Johnson is owned in just 62.1 percent of ESPN leagues and 67 percent of Yahoo leagues. If you’re looking for running back help, he’s a solid player to target, particularly in PPR leagues.

Browns Fall to Chiefs

Johnson’s touchdowns were his first of the season. He also more than doubled his previous season high in receptions, which was four. But in Week 9 the Browns fell 37-21 to the Kansas City Chiefs, who are now 8-1.

“Just going out there and showing what I am capable of doing. Basically, just showing the reason why I am here,” Johnson told the site. “It was a great showing for myself but not so much for the team, and we are about team here. Should have gotten the win. That is what was most important.”

Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield agreed that the team should involve Johnson more.

“Duke made a bunch of plays for us,” Mayfield said, per the site. “Obviously, he is one of our playmakers. Whenever we get a chance to get him going … those are the types of plays we expect him to have. That is what he is capable of. That is what he has shown time in and time out when you get him involved that much. We have to continue to build on that.”

Nick Chubb’s Hot Too

Johnson isn’t the only Browns running back who could be a huge help to your fantasy team down the stretch. In the loss to the Chiefs, rookie rusher Nick Chubb carried 22 times for 85 yards and a score. He’s rushed at least 18 times in three consecutive games, with two scores in that span.

“I guess give the other team someone to look at and spy on,” Johnson said. “It just opens for everyone else. I think that Nick Chubb went out and ran the ball very well. It opened up play action. It opened up a lot for this team. That is just something that I try to go out and do.”