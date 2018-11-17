Idaho vs Florida Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 13 ranked Florida Gators (7-3) get ready for their final home game of the season when they host the Idaho Vandals (4-6) on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Florida snapped a two-game losing skid with a win against South Carolina last week. Prior to the victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Gators had previously dropped two straight SEC East games against the Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers.

The Gators needed a comeback last week to top the Tigers. After falling behind 31-14, Florida scored 21 unanswered points, rallying to a 35-31 win.

Sophomore quarterback Feleipe Franks completed 15 of 21 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win against Missouri. Franks believes the Gators can build off of last week, and now see this Idaho game as a gimme.

“You can’t get complacent. I think this game will be a big confidence-builder heading into Florida State week.”

Why would Idaho be a gimme game? The Vandals dropped from FBS ranks for the first time this season. Head coach Dan Mullen told reporters he is with his quarterback.

“It’s a good challenge for us. It’s their last game of the season so they can treat it like a bowl game. They can throw everything at us on offense and defense and special teams.”

Matchup to Watch: Junior running back Jordan Scarlett against the Vandals defensive front. Scarlett accumulated a career-high 159 rushing yards (18 carries) against the Tigers.