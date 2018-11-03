Georgia vs Kentucky Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In a matchup that will determine first place in the SEC East — and likely who represents the division in the SEC Championship Game — Kirby Smart and the No. 6 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (7-1) head to Lexington to take on Mike Woodson and the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (7-1) on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

Both the Bulldogs and Wildcats have identical records, with identical 6-1 records in conference. The primary difference is Kentucky’s loss came at the hands of Texas A&M, who although currently ranked No. 20 in the country, pales in comparison to No. 3 LSU, the team Georgia lost to on October 13 in Baton Rouge.

Each team boasts a star on the offensive side of the football that opponents must gameplan for. For Georgia, it is sensational sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm. For Kentucky, it is electric junior running back Benny Snell Jr.

Fromm has only thrown four interceptions this season, although two came in the three-score loss to LSU two weeks ago. He has sandwiched three-touchdown games, including last week’s against Florida, around his performance against the Tigers.

Snell Jr. has emerged as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate. He has rushed for over 100 yards in a game four times this season with nine rushing touchdowns, including a four-touchdown outing against Mississippi State in September. Despite only rushing for 67 yards last week, Kentucky pulled out a one-point victory against Missouri on the game’s final play.

Matchup to Watch: Kentucky’s defense (362.1) actually allows almost 100 less total yards per game than Georgia’s (457.8); the Wildcats also allow only 148.1 passing yards per game, good for a respectable 24th in the nation.