LOOK: Giannis Antetokounmpo Called ‘Cheat Code’ by Le’veon He’ll

Yeah I’m Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell just wants the rest of the NBA to have a fair chance. That’s not too much to ask, is it? While Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken his game to another level this season, virtually everyone has taken notice. And while Bell has certainly seen what ‘The Greek Freak’ has done, he’s also making a good (sarcastic) effort to level the playing field.

As CBC Athletes revealed from a post courtesy of House of Highlights, an impressive play from Antetokounmpo led to the NFL running back calling him a “cheat code. He also called the NBA star out for traveling in a bit of light-hearted jabbing.

While it’s all in good fun, it was still funny to see Bell call out Giannis for a travel on a play that may or may not have been one. While the Bucks star never dribbled, he did pick it up, take what looked like two steps, and then threw it down.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Impressive Season

The Bucks young playmaker is a clear-cut favorite for the 2018-19 NBA Most Valuable Player award, and it’s easy to see why. He’s averaging a superb 26.8 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. Arguably the most impressive aspect is that he’s done this while shooting 57.7 percent from the field and attempting 18.2 field goals per game (second most in career).

To go along with Antetokounmpo’s strong numbers, the Bucks are also 13-5 on the year thus far, good for the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference currently. They sit two games behind Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors, and there’s a strong chance the two teams could be in for an interesting push for the top seed in a few months.

