Golden State Warriors Not Interested In Carmelo Anthony

The Golden State Warriors are not interested in the services of Carmelo Anthony.

Last week, it was announced that Anthony and the Houston Rockets have parted ways.

Per ESPN The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears:

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green believes there is an NBA team out there for his old USA Basketball teammate that will be a better fit. Anthony previously turned down the Miami Heat and also the Portland Trail Blazers twice, sources said. As for Green’s Warriors, a source said the two-time defending champs have no interest despite having a roster spot open. “Of course, he can still play in this league,” Green said. “There is no doubt in my mind. “He’s still Melo.”

A ten-time NBA All Star, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets this summer after clearing waivers in the trade that shipped him from the Oklahoma City Thunder the Atlanta Hawks.

“Carmelo had a tremendous approach during his time with the Rockets and accepted every role head coach Mike D’Antoni gave him,” Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey said in a released statement.

“The fit we envisioned when Carmelo chose to sign with the Rockets has not materialized, therefore we thought it was best to move on as any other outcome would have been unfair to him.”

The third overall pick in the 2003 draft, Anthony sat out of the Rockets’ last three games with what the team called “an illness.”

The third overall pick in the 2003 draft, Anthony averaged 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists in his career with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

