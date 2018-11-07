Hassan Whiteside Injury Update: Will the Miami Heat Center Suit Up Against the Spurs?

Hassan Whiteside’s right knee injury has been inspected via MRI and came up clean. He’s expected to play tonight against DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs.

Hassan Whiteside is expected to play tonight. Goran Dragic is questionable with a right knee injury. Dwyane Wade will not play today due to personal reasons. James Johnson and Dion Waiters still out. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 7, 2018

Whiteside missed the team’s last matchup: a win against the Detroit Pistons. Before the injury he was averaging a double-double: 12.4 points per game along with a dominant 14.6 rebounds.

With him back in the lineup, tonight’s contest in Miami will pit Whiteside against standout Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge for what could be a close game despite the absence of Dwayne Wade.

