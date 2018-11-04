Jairo Capellán, Cincinnati Reds Minor Leaguer, Dead at 19

AP News has reported that 19-year-old Jairo Capellan, a minor league pitcher with the Cincinnati Reds organization, was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic Saturday morning. He was there playing on Cincinatti’s rookie team in the Dominican Summer League. Two of his teammates, also 19, were in the car; Raul Hernandez is in critical condition, and Emilio Garcia is stable.

Capellán was born in Santo Domingo, DR, on August 17, 1999. According to his MiLB.com stats, 2018 was Capellán’s first full season of professional baseball. As a pitcher, he accumulated 2 wins, 3 losses, and 18 games played. His last recorded game was on August 24 – he won.

The Reds organization initially tweeted that they were “We are aware that Reds minor league players were involved in a serious car accident this morning in the Dominican Republic.” They then followed up with a statement a few hours ago, for immediate release, confirming Capellán’s passing and his teammates’ involvement in the accident.

Of the news, Reds owner Bob Castellini said “We received this terrible news and send our condolences and support to the families, friends and teammates of Jairo, Raul and Emilio. Our Dominican operations are an integral part of the Reds organization, and this tragedy affects us all.” The Reds’ Latin America field coordinator, Joe Noboa, who has gotten to work with Capellán, contributed: “Jairo was a talented young pitcher with a bright future who was taken from us much too soon.”

This is not the first fatal car accident for a baseball player in the Dominican Republic. In 2017, Yordano Ventura, who made his Major League debut with the Royals, died after crashing his car in Rancho Arriba. According to MLB.com, Royals General Manager Dayton Moore attributed the crash to it being “a mountainous area with heavy fog.” Cincinnati Inquirer reported that Jairo and his teammates crash was near Boca Chica.