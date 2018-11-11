Could Cowboys Fire Jason Garrett? Latest Rumors on Dallas Head Coach

Many Cowboys fans are anxious for Dallas to make a significant change by firing head coach Jason Garrett. If a move is to be made, it does not sound like something that will happen during the season.

After the Cowboys loss to the Titans, owner Jerry Jones was sparse with his words about Garrett’s future. When asked if he would make a coaching change during the season, Jones simply said “No.” This was not entirely a vote of confidence for Garrett as Jones stopped short of publicly supporting his current head coach.

“I’m not in the business of backing anybody; the head coach, or offensive coordinator, I just don’t back them publicly,” Jones told the Star-Telegram.

If the Cowboys do not turn their season around, there will continue to be pressure on Jones to make a change. It is worth noting that the Cowboys have only had one losing season in Garrett’s previous eight seasons with the team. The Cowboys have also only made the playoffs in two of those seasons, and Garrett has one playoff win as the Cowboys head coach.

Troy Aikman Believes the Cowboys Need a “Complete Overhaul” Starting at the Top

Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman inferred that Jones was part of the problem, not just the current coaching staff.

“Go through the list [of coaches] and this team – over a long period of time – has been what it’s been,” Aikman told 1310 The Ticket per Yahoo Sports. “It hasn’t always mattered who the head coach has been. So to me, I’d say there has to be a complete overhaul of the entire organization. You just can’t simply replace head coaches and say, ‘Now it’s going to be better.’ No, it’s been shown that it’s not better. And you have to address how everything is being done. … [T]here’s been times where I’ve heard Jerry say, ‘OK, look, we’re going to do it differently. I’m going to do it differently.’ But it’s the same.”

NFL Network’s Jane Slater provided a summary of Jones’ comments after their loss to the Titans, emphasizing the owner did not plan on making any more in-season moves.

#Cowboys Jerry Jones says this was really disappointing certainly didn’t see this coming because they had a lot of time to prepare and make changes. It’s a “step back for us”…#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says after 8 games and you win 3 it’s a cause for concern and you need to recognize reality and the way you lost the game and played the game…#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he doesn’t know to articulate his patience or lack thereof right now. “Each player, front office person coach—-and me—-is going to have to do better”…#Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones tells me he does not anticipate any coaching changes. Not a head coach change, not an offensive coordinator change in season.

Jones has given Garrett multiple chances, but the team has failed to have much postseason success. It will be interesting to see Jones next move if the Cowboys fail to make the playoffs this season.