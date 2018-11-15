WATCH: Jimmy Butler’s First Bucket as a Sixer is a Good One

Jimmy Butler made his debut with the 76ers tonight, and his first points as a Sixer did a good job of showing just how good he’ll be for the Philadelphia team.

First bucket for Jimmy Butler as a Sixer 💪 pic.twitter.com/KIBpqFOOrH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2018

Butler caught the ball on the wing and ran a give-and-go with Joel Embiid, who stood at the top of the floor. He backdoor cut hard, leaving Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier in the dust, and lifted off for a difficult hanging shot over Wesley Iwundu.

Butler didn’t seem nervous at all for his Sixers debut. Before the first quarter ended he already had 8 points and seemed to mesh well with the other Philadelphia players.

READ NEXT: Warriors May Have to Choose Between KD and Draymond